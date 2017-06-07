Male pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Black Creek and Weston Road area
A male pedestrian in his 30s was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of Black Creek Drive and Weston Road area.
Toronto EMS confirms the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
Eglinton Avenue West remains closed between Black Creek and Weston for the police investigation.
