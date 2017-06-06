Flood victims getting tired of lookeeloos

While sandbagging continues at a feverish pace in West Kelowna, some residents are expressing their frustration with so-called lookeeloos.

Some have posted homemade signs on their streets saying: local traffic only. What the signs are really saying is lookeeloos stay away.

Green Bay resident Hans Hoogendam admits the lookeloos are starting to get on his nerves.

“Whenever I see a lookeloo come by I just stare at them. Make them feel guilty,” Hoogendam said.

Even the floating bridge isn’t immune to the flooding. A rising Okanagan Lake means the floating columns are also rising — putting the bridge’s joints to the test and causing a few extra bumps on an already bumpy bridge.

“Those are the two joints that affix to the fixed portions of the east and west abutments,” Steve Sirett with the Ministry of Transportation said. “Certainly with the increased elevations that we’re seeing, those bumps are far more pronounced that we’ve ever seen. So drivers will certainly notice that.”

Sirett is advising motorists to slow down because of the pronounced bumps on the bridge and he said if it gets worse, the government may be forced to lower the speed limit.