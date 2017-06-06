Premier visits flood affected areas in the Okanagan
She didn’t heave any sandbags but she likely dispensed some sympathy.
In an announced visit to the valley, premier Christy Clark toured some of the Okanagan’s flood stricken areas Tuesday.
Clark was at the Redwing housing development near Penticton in the morning with the city mayor and the area Liberal MLA.
She later visited water-logged Green Bay in West Kelowna.
