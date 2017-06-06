Environment
June 6, 2017 5:07 pm

Premier visits flood affected areas in the Okanagan

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Premier Christy Clark at the Redwing housing development near Penticton.

Photo/Peter Weeber
A A

She didn’t heave any sandbags but she likely dispensed some sympathy.

In an announced visit to the valley, premier Christy Clark toured some of the Okanagan’s flood stricken areas Tuesday.

Clark was at the Redwing housing development near Penticton in the morning with the city mayor and the area Liberal MLA.

She later visited water-logged Green Bay in West Kelowna.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christy Clark
Green Bay
Okanagan
okanagan flooding
okanagan lake
penticton
red wing resort
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News