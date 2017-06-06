BC SPCA seizes 17 badly neglected dogs from Cowichan breeder

A Cowhican breeder had 17 badly neglected dogs removed from their care by the BC SPCA.

Fifteen Silky Terriers and two German shepherds, ranging from one to nine years old, were found to be in poor condition with badly matted fur, overgrown nails and were soaked in urine and feces.

According to Marcie Moriarty, BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer, the breeder also signed a written agreement to not own or take possession of any new animals.

This case, Moriarty says, highlights why new legislation was passed this spring to enable regulation of dog and cat breeding in B.C.

“We were lucky in this case that we were able to intercede early, but without regulations of this industry we see too many situations that can slip through the cracks and the animals are the ones who suffer,” Moriarty said in a statement.

The Silky Terriers are being cared for in SPCA foster homes and have adoptions pending.