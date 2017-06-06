Kelowna’s City Park closing early because of flood conditions

City Park on the lakefront in downtown Kelowna is now closed to the public at dusk instead of 11 p.m. because of flood related issues.

The city says the path along Hot Sands Beach and the pedestrian tunnel under the floating bridge are closed as is the children’s waterpark and some of the park’s roads and parking lots.

Lighting along the promenade has been turned off until the water subsides.

The city is encouraging people to explore some of Kelowna’s other 200 plus parks and green spaces.