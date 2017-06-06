Police seek additional victims of Montreal-North man accused of sexual touching of a child

Montreal police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the confinement and sexual touching of two minors.

The events involving the accused, Gerardo Segovia, date back to May 28, when two girls aged 9 and 10 made their way to a dépanneur on Amiens Street in Montreal-North.

Police said the girls exited the store as they had no money, after which a conversation was struck up with a man sitting outside the store.

The man lent them money to buy treats at least twice, according to police.

The two girls then left the convenience store and headed to a nearby park.

The man followed the pair to the park and once there, allegedly grabbed them by the wrists forcing them to follow him to his home. Once inside his residence, police said he initiated sexual contact with one of the girls, before the pair managed to flee and call 911.

Police believe the accused could have other victims.

Segovia, is described as white, standing five-foot-four with a heavy build. He has salt-and-pepper hair and black eyes, and is originally from Latin America.

Anyone who might have been a victim of Segovia is asked to call 911 or visit their local police detachment to file an official complaint.

Segovia appeared in court May 28, where he was charged with confinement and sexual touching.