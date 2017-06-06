Economy
June 6, 2017 1:58 pm

Alberta wraps up spring sitting of legislature and passes new labour rules

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta politicians worked late into the night to finish the spring sitting of the legislature by passing a bill to update labour laws.

The legislature wrapped up after 2 a.m. Tuesday with new rules guaranteeing job protection for workers taking unpaid leave due to illness, injury or to deal with serious family situations.

The law also does away with secret ballots to certify unions if more than two-thirds of staff at a workplace sign cards saying they wish to join.

During the spring sitting, Premier Rachel Notley’s government passed a budget that continues ramped-up infrastructure spending to go with a $10.3-billion deficit.

The Progressive Conservatives picked a new leader, Jason Kenney, and struck a tentative deal with the Wildrose party that could see the two sides join forces next month as the new United Conservative Party.

The Liberals, with one seat in the legislature, also picked a new leader, David Khan.

