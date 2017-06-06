Man rushed to hospital from scene of Chestermere fire

One person was taken to hospital after being found at the scene of a fire at a rural property just outside of Chestermere, Alta.

Crews were called to the home on Range Road 281A and Hilltop Cove around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

On arrival, firefighters found a multi-vehicle garage on fire.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in stable condition. Paramedics said it appeared the man had suffered from some sort of medical issue unrelated to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.