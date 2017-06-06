Orlikow wants city to do more with photo radar data

A motion will go to committee this afternoon, calling on the city to do more to slow down traffic at intersections with cameras.

Councillor John Orlikow wants the public service to look at enhancing safety measures at the two worst intersections for photo radar tickets each year.

“Photo radar is not just for money, it’s for safety,” Orlikow explains. “We have to be looking at the other side of the coin, so what can we do on the engineering side to try and combat this?”

Orlikow’s motion calls for “measures to reduce speed and enhance safety” at the “top two intersections with the highest number of offences, as identified in the Winnipeg Police Service Photo Enforcement Program Annual report.”

“Common sense is always common at the end,” Orlikow says. “I’ve talked to some people recently, it just came to me that we should be doing this. I fished it around city hall and people seem to be in support of it.”

Data from Winnipeg police over the past few years shows that the most ticketed intersection has been Main Street and Logan Avenue.

The motion will be presented to the City Centre Community Committee this afternoon.