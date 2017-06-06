New Brunswick RCMP nab 37 impaired drivers in one day

New Brunswick RCMP nabbed 37 impaired drivers during National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day last month.
The Mounties said more than 100 checkstops were conducted throughout the province with more than 2,000 vehicles stopped on May 20.
Impaired driving charges are pending against 14 drivers and an additional 23 were handed roadside suspensions.
Sergeant Chantal Farrah said impaired driving remains the number one criminal cause of death in Canada, but some people are still not getting the message that you do not drive if you’re drinking and-or taking drugs that impair you.
