June 6, 2017 10:18 am
Updated: June 6, 2017 10:58 am

Trump says Middle East rift with Qatar shows his work is ‘paying off’

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: U.S. want to de-escalate the Qatar situation: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his trip to the Middle East was “already paying off” as regional leaders followed through on their promise to take a hard line on funding militant groups.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” Trump said in a series of Twitter posts.

