June 6, 2017 8:30 am

Residents flee as fire rips through Abbotsford home

By Online News Producer  Global News

The fire fully engulfed the house in Abbotsford early Tuesday morning.

Kevin MacDonald
Several people are temporarily homeless this morning after a house fire in Abbotsford.

The huge fire has gutted the home on Marshall Road, near Whatcom Road but the cause is still under investigation.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof just after 1 a.m. and quickly spread throughout the rest of the house, engulfing all three floors.

The roof also partially collapsed during the blaze.

Crews believe the fire started in the back of the house and officials will remain on scene throughout the morning.

No one was hurt in the fire but the family’s cat is still missing.

“They arrived and found the rear of the house fully involved,” said Abbotsford Asst. Chief Craig Leighton. “There’s extensive damage at this time. Crews did an aggressive attack and knocked the house fire down effectively.”

Credit: Kevin MacDonald

