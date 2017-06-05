Workplace death in Lethbridge highlights importance of job safety: WCB

Messages of support from friends and family have been pouring in on Facebook after a worker died on the job in Lethbridge over the weekend.

Sources have identified Jesse Jessop as the worker who died at a home along Stonecrest Point West at around 4:30 p.m on Friday.

“A crew was doing work on a sidewalk when a portion of a wall adjacent to the work area landed on one of the workers,” Alberta Occupational Health and Safety said in a statement to Global News. “He was taken to hospital where he later died. A stop-work order has been issued and the investigation is ongoing.”

Global News has confirmed Jessop worked at TNT’s Quality Concrete.

The owner told Global News he extends his condolences to the family and is exploring ways to offer support.

It’s the second major workplace incident being investigated in Lethbridge in less than a month.

Angela Entz, 37, was left paralyzed after an incident at Triple M Housing on May 15, when she was hit in the head by a steel frame while cutting drywall. She remains at Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

In August 2015, a 51-year-old welder was killed after falling from the roof of a school under construction in north Lethbridge.

According to the Workers Compensation Board of Alberta (WCB), last year alone, 144 people across the province died due to workplace injury or illness.

“They’re [workplace deaths] a sober reminder of why it’s so important we’re all focused on effective safety in the workplace and I think particularly for us at WCB and the work that we do,” WCB spokesperson Ben Dille said. “It’s important for us just to make sure that we’re consistently doing everything we can to help the families of those affected by these tragic events.”

For those who knew Jessop, it’s a tragedy that won’t soon be forgotten.