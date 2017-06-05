“Pony Up” raises money and hair for cancer

About 30 kids packed an elementary school gym in Valleyfield Monday morning with one singular thing in mind — getting their hair cut, part of a program the Gault Institute put on to raise cancer awareness.

The program is dubbed “Pony-Up.”

Organizers at the Gault Institute are partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society and Pantene Beautiful Lengths — a cancer charity — to collect hair to make wigs for those undergoing treatment.

Monday morning organizers expected to raise $500 for the charities, with enough hair to make at least two wigs.

While girls donated their ponytails, boys shaved their heads in solidarity — their hair isn’t generally usable.

The program was the idea of teacher Gita Pinto, who donated a ponytail last year and thought she’d adapt the concept to volunteers at the school.

“I figured, why not see if we could all try it,” she said.

Parents could also donate money and hair to the cause if they wished.