Baby bear surprises group testing out drone on Cypress Mountain

A group of friends were taking some test footage on Cypress Mountain this weekend when they were caught by surprise.

Yuri Vlasenko was part of the group taking the footage. In the video you can see one of the members running ahead but soon after he quickly turns around and runs back.

That’s because a baby bear can be seen running into the frame.

No doubt the group wanted to get away from the bear in case mom was not far behind.

Vlasenko uploaded the footage to his YouTube account.