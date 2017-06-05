Liam Gallagher criticizes brother Noel for absence at One Love Manchester concert

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert was an emotional and star-studded affair.

The benefit concert aired on Sunday with performances from Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher and many more.

Unfortunately, Noel Gallagher was scheduled to appear but never made it. With his brother skipping out on the concert, Liam wasn’t too pleased. As a result, Liam made a surprise appearance at the event and performed Oasis hits like Rock ‘N’ Roll Star and Live Forever.

WATCH BELOW: Liam Gallagher performs in Manchester in honour of bombing victims

According to Noel’s reps, he wasn’t able to make the concert as a result of a family trip. Liam spoke on Twitter to his brother’s absence:

Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

He followed this up with another tweet: “Noels out of the f****** country weren’t we all love,” Liam said about his brother not being there. “Get on a f****** plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f***.”

Liam also made it clear his feelings are not about their band, Oasis, but solely about him not showing up to the benefit concert.

“F*** the reunion mate it ain’t about oasis it’s about people helping other people and he’s once again shown his true f****** colours,” he said in another tweet.

The brothers have had an ongoing turbulent relationship for years now. Fans were hopeful that they would unite at One Love Manchester but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.