Vancouver businessman among those killed in fire at Manila casino resort

Officials are now confirming a Vancouver businessman is among the 37 people killed in the casino fire in Manila last week.

Rolando Sison was meeting with clients at the resort when an armed attacker burst in and started multiple fires.

He had apparently taken cover in the bathroom where he suffocated from the smoke.

Police say a 43-year-old gambling addict was behind the attack and it was not terror related.

Security footage from inside the casino that night shows the man responsible exiting a taxi just after midnight on June 2 and walking calmly into the complex. Shortly after, he puts on a black ski mask, an ammunition vest and pulls an assault rifle out of his backpack.

Philippine police said the man committed suicide following the attack.

The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis in the south of the country, where troops have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23. President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao last week.

