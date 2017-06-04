Manchester benefit concert to go ahead despite recent London terrorist attack

A star-studded concert to raise funds for victims of the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester will go ahead on Sunday in the wake of the terrorist attack at London Bridge Saturday night.

READ MORE: London attacks: 6 killed in ‘terrorist incident’, three terrorists also shot dead

The concert will feature Ariana Grande, the American singer whose show was targeted by bomber Salman Abedi a few weeks ago, leaving 22 dead and 116 injured. Other participating artists will include Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and the Black Eyed Peas. It will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Grande has recently met with several victims of the earlier attack in Manchester hospitals over the past few days.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said Sunday that security will be enhanced and everyone in attendance will be searched. Armed police will also attend.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags,” Shewan said in a statement. “We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will speed up entry.”

READ MORE: 12 arrests made in connection with London Bridge terror attack: London Police

The most recent terror attack took place on London Bridge at approximately 10 p.m. when a van began targeting pedestrians. After pedestrians were hit, officials say that three men armed with knives fled the scene and began attacking people at local restaurants and bars around the nearby Borough Market. All three men were shot dead by police at the scene.

12 people have been arrested in connection with the London attack, which left seven dead and almost 50 injured.

The benefit concert will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up for the City of Manchester as well as the British Red Cross.

READ MORE: Canadian in the U.K. ‘impacted’ by London Bridge terrorist attack; High Commission

Grande made the following statement when she announced the concert last week

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

The concert will stream live at 2 p.m. EDT.

— With files from the Associated Press