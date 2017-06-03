Canada
June 3, 2017 3:01 pm
Updated: June 3, 2017 3:15 pm

Nova Scotia ERs closed again due to doctor shortage

By Reporter  Global News
Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean
A A

There are a number of emergency room closures at hospitals and health-care clinics across Nova Scotia this weekend.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the closures are necessary because no physician coverage is available.

Here is a list of the closures:

  • The Emergency Department at the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital in New Waterford will be closed on June 3. It will reopen on June 6 at 7 a.m.
  • The Emergency Department at the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney will be closed on June 3. It will reopen on June 4 at 8 a.m.
  • The Emergency Department at the All Saints Springhill Collaborative Emergency Centre in Springhill will be closed June 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 4 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The ER will also be closed June 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and June 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Emergency Department at the South Cumberland Collaborative Emergency Centre in Parrsboro will be closed June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Cleveland will be closed on June 3 at 7 a.m. It will reopen on June 4 at 8 a.m.

The Health Authority says anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department.

For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, people are asked to call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Doctor Shortages
Emergency Room
ER
ER closures
Halifax
Nova Scotia
NS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News