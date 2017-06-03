Police investigating after man shot in Montreal North

Montreal Police (SPVM) are investigating what is being described as an attempted murder, after a man was shot Friday night in Montreal North.

At 9:30 p.m., police responded to several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots on Prieur Street near Oscar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police said the victim was conscious during his transport to hospital and was listed in stable condition.

According to SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, the victim is known to police.

Investigators are hoping to speak with him as soon as his health allows.

“He will have to undergo surgery,” Bergeron said, adding it could be a few days before he can be interviewed.

A canine unit was dispatched Friday night, but no arrests have been made.

“At this moment, we don’t have a description of the possible suspect,” Bergeron said. “The only information we have is that a man left the scene on foot.”

The motive of the attack is not known.