Halifax first-degree murder trial finds Jimmy Melvin Jr. not guilty

Jimmy Melvin Jr. has been found not guilty of the first-degree murder of Terry Marriott Jr., who was fatally shot inside his Harrietsfield home in February 2009.

The not guilty verdict was delivered after almost two days of deliberations by the jury. The Public Prosecution Service confirmed the verdict to Global News on Friday.

Melvin pleaded not guilty.

He still faces a charge of attempting to kill the same victim — Terry Marriott Jr. — in December of 2008.