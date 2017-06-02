The final journey from Moose Jaw to Regina on an STC bus

It was a trip full of memories and nostalgia.

After more than half a million miles along Saskatchewan roads over the last decade, Brian Theaker drove the last bus into the Regina depot on Wednesday night.

“It’s emotional. The last trip, you know it’s coming, but it’s one that you’re never ready for,” he said. “A lot of feelings and a lot of memories from this bus driving.”

Theaker’s favourite part of the job is the people. He said it was like saying good-bye to family as he made his last stops.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia today too and that, from when those buses first went through the area to when they do now,” he said.

Some people made the trip simply to be on the final bus ride. Many passengers criticized the government’s decision to shut the company down.

“This is totally an assault on the history of this province and what our province stands for,” George Wooldridge said.

Martin Woolridge said he was taking the bus to commemorate the end of a great public service. He gave a flower to Theaker on his final day of driving.

“It’s kind of nostalgic and a little sad. You know, it’s the end of an era,” Martin Wooldridge said.

Less than a dozen people took the bus from Moose Jaw to Regina on its final ride. The bus was met with dozens of protesters against budget cuts and the STC closure at the Queen City station.

But before the bus pulled into its final stop, Theaker had some last words as a driver to his passengers:

“One thought, I watched a country and western show as a kid, Roy Rogers, and he always said at the end, happy trails to you, until we meet again. I think that’s a nice finish.”