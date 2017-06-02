Softwood lumber to be topic of interest as Gallant goes to Ottawa

Premier Brian Gallant is kicking off a nearly week-long series of meetings outside the province by heading to Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Gallant says he will also be meeting Friday with several cabinet ministers for talks that will focus on health care and the economy.

The premier next moves onto Toronto for the Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces Alliance meetings on June 4 to June 6 and then heads to Washington for the Council of the Federation mission from June 6 to June 8.

The premier says in a news release that softwood lumber will be a key issue during those meetings because the industry contributes more than $1.45 billion a year to New Brunswick’s economy and employs more than 22,000 people.