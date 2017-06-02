Politics
June 2, 2017 10:42 am
Updated: June 2, 2017 10:45 am

Softwood lumber to be topic of interest as Gallant goes to Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: Premier Brian Gallant at a news conference announcing marketing analytics consulting firm Cardinal Path would be creating up to 100 jobs in Saint John over the next five years

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
A A

Premier Brian Gallant is kicking off a nearly week-long series of meetings outside the province by heading to Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Gallant says he will also be meeting Friday with several cabinet ministers for talks that will focus on health care and the economy.

READ MORE: Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada confident softwood lumber solution can be found

The premier next moves onto Toronto for the Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces Alliance meetings on June 4 to June 6 and then heads to Washington for the Council of the Federation mission from June 6 to June 8.

The premier says in a news release that softwood lumber will be a key issue during those meetings because the industry contributes more than $1.45 billion a year to New Brunswick’s economy and employs more than 22,000 people.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brian Gallant
Canadian Economy
Justin Trudeau
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Politics
New Brunswick Trade
Softwood lumber

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News