Politics
June 2, 2017 10:25 am

U.S.-Russia secret ties allegations nothing but ‘hysteria’: Putin

By Staff Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1.

Dmitri Lovetsky/Reuters
A A

ST PETERSBURG, Russia – President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that allegations there had been a secret deal between Moscow and Donald Trump before his inauguration as U.S. president were “hysteria.”

WATCH: Putin dismisses Trump intelligence scandal, jokes about punishing Lavrov

“There was nothing concrete, zero. It’s just hysteria. Should I give you a pill?” Putin told a moderator when asked about a possible deal between Trump and Moscow.

Putin, addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, accused the United States of carrying out “crude and systematic interference in Russian affairs for many years.”

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump
Putin
russia us election campaign
Trump Putin
trump putin ties
Us Election
us russia
US Russia Ties
Vladamir Putin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News