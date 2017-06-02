Some Lachine residents furious over snarled mail service

Residents of Vincent Avenue in Lachine got bad news in the mail Thursday — if they want to pick up their post, they need to trek to a distribution centre three kilometres away in LaSalle to do so.

What’s more, the notice goes on to say they need to call a number to coordinate pick-up ahead of time.

“It’s terrible,” said Arnette Morgan, a resident who got the news one day after the notice came out.

The notice staes the mail situation is temporary, but doesn’t indicate when residents on the three-block street can expect home delivery to resume.

Residents say workers started digging up their street about a month-and-a-half before they got the notice.

However, the work — and the postal notice — came out of the blue, according to Erin King, another Vincent Avenue resident.

“It adds insult to injury,” she said.

Lachine officials said construction is being handled centrally and encouraged residents to look at the city’s website for more details.

Canada Post didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.