Kelowna hosts national tenpin youth championships
More than 60 young bowlers from across Canada are in the Okanagan for a national tournament.
The Canadian Tenpin Federation Youth Championship is taking place at McCurdy Bowling June 1-4.
Eight teams of bowlers, ages 10-22, are representing seven provinces.
League players are looking to improve their skills in the hope of one day playing internationally with Team Canada.
