Bowling
June 2, 2017 1:38 am
Updated: June 2, 2017 1:58 am

Kelowna hosts national tenpin youth championships

Global News
More than 60 young bowlers from across Canada are in the Okanagan for a national tournament.

The Canadian Tenpin Federation Youth Championship is taking place at McCurdy Bowling June 1-4.

Eight teams of bowlers, ages 10-22, are representing seven provinces.

League players are looking to improve their skills in the hope of one day playing internationally with Team Canada.

