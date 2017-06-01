Premier Wall respondes to Quebec calls to reopen Constitution

Premier Brad Wall says Saskatchewan has plenty of constitutional issues it would like to discuss if Quebec wants to reopen such talks.

Wall issued a statement today in response to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard’s remarks that the constitutional debate should be re-opened.

Wall says equalization would be at the top of his agenda, calling it a “terribly flawed system” that’s based on an outdated formula.

He says it takes more than 500 million dollars out of Saskatchewan each year and gives more than 11 billion dollars to Quebec, despite the fact that Saskatchewan’s economy is being hit by low resource prices.

Wall says the formula penalizes oil and gas-producing provinces but does not include any adjustment for those with huge hydro reserves, such as Quebec and Manitoba.