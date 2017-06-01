RCMP seize Tazer, cross bow, numerous knives and drugs in Nanaimo

Five people have been arrested, and a number of drugs and weapons have been seized by the RCMP in Nanaimo.

On May 25, the Nanaimo RCMP Projects Teams with the assistance of the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team (ERT) carried out two search warrants of a central Nanaimo motel and a residence on Beavercreek Crescent.

Police seized two ounces of suspected opioids, three ounces of cocaine, 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine as well as numerous weapons and over $24,000 in cash.

Curtis Houle, 32, Michael Byrne, 39, Bailey Martin, 23, Kelsie Boutilier, 18, and Gerald Johnson, 32, have all been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Johnson has also been charged with possession of a Tazer, which is a prohibited device.

Along with the Tazer, officers also seized a cross bow, numerous knives, batons, replica guns and an Uzi pellet gun and ammunition.

Of the five arrested, two remain in custody while the others have been released on various conditions and are expected to return to court in late June.