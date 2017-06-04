B.C. government should resist the urge to be ‘obstructionist’ on pipelines: Nenshi

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says that British Columbia’s provincial government will need to accept that the Trans Mountain pipeline project is moving ahead, regardless of who holds the balance of power.

“This is the federal government’s jurisdiction,” Nenshi told The West Block‘s Vassy Kapelos this weekend.

“As much as I have an opinion on it … or provincial premiers have an opinion on it, this is clearly federal government jurisdiction.”

British Columbians could soon have a new government formed by the NDP and the Green Party, after a surprise deal last week saw the parties joining forces. Together, they have one more seat than Christie Clark’s Liberals.

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver have already made it crystal clear that they oppose Trans Mountain, which was given the green light by Ottawa last year and would twin an existing pipeline that runs between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C.

Nenshi, however, says the process to approve the project was “rigorous,” “science-based” and “non-political.” Trans Mountain will be beneficial not only for Calgary and Alberta’s economy, he argued, but for the entire country.

“If I were to give political advice, I would say that (if) I was in a coalition government that held a minority, that only held one extra seat, I’m not sure that I would start by saying, ‘we’re going to be obstructionist, and fight business that’s trying to create prosperity, just because we can,'” the mayor said.

“(The project) is clearly the right thing for the country, the prime minister has been clear that he understands that.”

Nenshi was in Ottawa last week for a meeting of Canada’s big city mayors. The biggest issues on the table, he said, were the ongoing opioid crisis, how to deal with short-term rental services like AirBnB and – perhaps most importantly – infrastructure. The mayors outlined their individual building plans to the federal government.

“Right now, it really is about, ‘you’ve said a lot of the right things. So where is my cheque?” Nenshi said, laughing. “When are you coming with the money?'”

The mayors feel like they’re being heard on the infrastructure file, he added, “but we have to start building stuff.”

“Many many municipalities are concerned that we’re going to not only lose the summer 2017 construction season but we may also lose the 2018 construction season, which would be a shame for everyone.”

