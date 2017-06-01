High winds send inflatable castle flying at children’s birthday party in Mexico

Security cameras captured the terrifying moment a bouncy castle at a children’s birthday party in Mexico is swept away – as the helpless children playing in it are sent flying.

The incident occurred at a children’s birthday party in San Luis Potosil last Sunday. Surveillance cameras at a local party hall were recording as high winds battered a series of inflatable castles and play areas on the lawn outside the facility.

Without warning, the tether lines on the bouncy castle snap under the force of the wind, kicking off a chain reaction. Within moments all the inflatable structures are airborne, along with the children who were playing in them.

In a terrifying sequence of events, the inflatable structures are dragged along the grass before slamming into a fence and then blowing into a nearby parking lot – all as children are thrown from the structures and strewn across the facility grounds, with parents scrambling to get to them.

One child, seven-year-old Fatima Monserrat Palomares Ovalle, was inside the tunnel of the bouncy castle and was carried, and then thrown, into the parking lot according to the Unidad Municipal de Protección Civil.

She was taken to hospital and is in critical condition with severe cranial trauma and cerebral edema.

Her aunt, Karen Valdez, has set up a fundraiser on social media to help pay for her medical expenses.

Several other children were treated for scratches, cuts, and bruises on the scene.