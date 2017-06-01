Surrey RCMP investigating after teen allegedly sexually assaulted by stranger
Surrey RCMP are investigating after a 13-year-old was allegedly touched by a stranger.
Polices say the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday on 59 Avenue while the girl was walking to Sunrise Ridge Elementary School.
The victim told police a man got out of his SUV, asked her age, and then touched her inappropriately.
The girl yelled, ran to school and told staff.
So far, the suspect has not been located.
