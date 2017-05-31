Uber driver charged after teenage passenger sexually assaulted in Toronto: police

A driver with the ride-hailing service Uber has been charged with sexual assault and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Jan. 25, 2017 after getting into an Uber vehicle from the bus terminal at Bay Street and Edward Street in downtown Toronto.

Police said the female victim was assaulted during the ride and was eventually dropped off at her destination.

Police said the girl reported the incident to police in May.

Fahmy Saggaf, 41, of Toronto has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court June 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).