Power shut down in Summerland neighbourhood as groundwater rises

A State of Local Emergency has been declared for Summerland’s Trout Creek neighbourhood as rising ground water is encroaching on some electrical junction boxes.

Power was shut off to numerous homes Tuesday night as a precaution.

Affected residential addresses include:

880 Johnson Street

892 Johnson Street

5827 Dale Avenue (under construction)

5849 Dale Avenue (under construction)

5853 Dale Avenue (under construction)

5861 Dale Avenue

897 Lighthouse Landing





908 Lighthouse Landing906 Lighthouse Landing902 Lighthouse Landing (under construction)898 Lighthouse Landing894 Lighthouse Landing514 Wharf Street

District of Summerland staff went door-to-door to discuss the state of emergency with the affected residents.

While electrical cables are rated to be submerged, the connections in the underground vaults and junction boxes are not.

If they were to make contact with groundwater, the district said it could cause a public safety risk.

A flood communication centre will be open at the Summerland Municipal Hall Wednesday morning.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources suggests the new high flood level of Okanagan Lake is predicted to be 343.21 metres, another 10 cm above today’s water level.