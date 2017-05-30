Kelowna woman repeatedly stabbed during domestic assault

A violent domestic assault has put a man and woman in the Kelowna hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP were called to a family disturbance at a June Springs residence at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers first encountered the man on the front porch being given first-aid by a family member for what are suspected to be self-inflicted wounds.

“Officers then located a female victim in the backyard area of the property suffering from multiple stab wounds,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “The woman’s injuries, although serious in nature, were also believed to be non-life threatening.”

The Serious Crimes Unit is heading the investigation.

The 59-year-old man, who faces potential charges, remains in police custody at the hospital but the woman has been released.