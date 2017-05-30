View full results
Crime
May 30, 2017 5:53 pm

Kelowna woman repeatedly stabbed during domestic assault

By Blaine Gaffney Blaine Gaffney

Police guard a Kelowna house Tuesday while waiting for a search warrant to be approved.

Kimberley Davidson/Global News
A A

A violent domestic assault has put a man and woman in the Kelowna hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP were called to a family disturbance at a June Springs residence at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers first encountered the man on the front porch being given first-aid by a family member for what are suspected to be self-inflicted wounds.

“Officers then located a female victim in the backyard area of the property suffering from multiple stab wounds,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “The woman’s injuries, although serious in nature, were also believed to be non-life threatening.”

The Serious Crimes Unit is heading the investigation.

The 59-year-old man, who faces potential charges, remains in police custody at the hospital but the woman has been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Domestic Assault
june springs road
Kelowna
Okanagan
RCMP
woman stabbed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News