Boyfriend of missing Okanagan woman convicted of assaulting her before she disappeared

The former boyfriend of a woman who disappeared from the Okanagan has been found guilty of assaulting her in an incident more than a year before she was last seen.

Caitlin Potts was originally from Alberta but had been living in BC when she disappeared in February 2016.

Earlier this month, an Alberta court found her former boyfriend, Jason Hnatiuk, 41, guilty of assault with a weapon. Potts was the victim of the August 2014 assault.

Hnatiuk was also found guilty of breaching a condition of a recognizance. He was acquitted of two other charges.

Police believe the 27-year-old Potts was killed. “We believe this is likely a homicide. She has likely met with foul play,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau in April.

Earlier this year, police released surveillance video of Potts walking into Kelowna’s Orchard Park mall around the time of her disappearance. Investigators don’t think she left the Okanagan before her death.