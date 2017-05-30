2 cyclists in hospital after colliding with each other on Vancouver street

Two cyclists are in hospital this morning after colliding with each other on a Vancouver street Monday night.

Vancouver police say around 9:45 p.m., a man and a woman were riding their bikes together going north on Yukon Street, when the woman stopped for the traffic light at West 7 Avenue. The male cyclist however was not able to stop in time and crashed into the woman, falling to the ground. Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time.

A B.C. Ambulance supervisor was near the intersection when the collision happened and rushed over to provide medical assistance. Both cyclists were rushed to hospital.

Police say the 64-year-old woman from Vancouver was treated for minor injuries but the 62-year-old man remains in critical condition.

No vehicles were involved in this collision.