Man charged in death of RCMP officer now facing charges in second crash

The man responsible for the death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett in 2016 has now been charged in connection with a second crash on Vancouver Island.

Last week, Kenneth Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in connection with the death of the 32-year-old Mountie.

He now faces impaired driving charges in connection with a second collision that sent a woman to hospital about a month-and-a-half after the crash that killed Beckett.

Fenton is being sued by the passenger of a truck that was found in a ditch on May 22, 2016, on Goldstream Heights Drive, located northwest of Victoria. The passenger claims Fenton was speeding and driving under the influence when he hit the truck, causing it to go into the ditch.

The passenger says she suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Fenton has a history of driving infractions, including an impaired driving charge in 2010.

He remains free on bail.

The claims have not been proven in court.

-With files from The Canadian Press