Capilano University
May 30, 2017 8:28 am

Crews battling large fire in North Vancouver near Capilano University

By Online News Producer  Global News

Crews on scene at the fire in North Vancouver.

Mike Suzuki / Global News
A A

Crews are battling a large fire in North Vancouver this morning.

Fire crews are on scene battling flames near the Northwest Kennels on Monashee Drive, not far from Capilano University.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen in the area and from downtown Vancouver.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire. There have been no reports of injuries or any major damage at this time.

This is a developing story, we will be updating it with more details when they are available.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Capilano University
Fire
Fire Capilano University
Fire North Vancouver
North Vancouver fire
North Vancouver fire crews

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News