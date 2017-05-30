Crews battling large fire in North Vancouver near Capilano University

Crews are battling a large fire in North Vancouver this morning.

Fire crews are on scene battling flames near the Northwest Kennels on Monashee Drive, not far from Capilano University.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen in the area and from downtown Vancouver.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire. There have been no reports of injuries or any major damage at this time.

This is a developing story, we will be updating it with more details when they are available.