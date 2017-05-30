New smoking and vaping rules passed in Regina

Smokers will soon have to butt out on Regina patios.

Starting July 15, smoking and vaping will be banned on patios and within 10 metres of a door, window or air intake. It will also be prohibited in city-owned public spaces including popular areas such as Victoria and Wascana Park.

Vaping will also be banned inside places where smoking is already prohibited.

The Gay and Lesbian Community of Regina (GLCR) voiced concern over the changes. Nathan Markwart, Gay and Lesbian Community of Regina president, said the new bylaw will negatively impact their members’ privacy and safety.

Markwart asked for an exemption for the GLCR’s facility on Broad Street, including Q Nighclub and Lounge.

“In the shadow of the recent Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, we believe that this accommodation is timely, reasonable and justified,” Markwart said “Furthermore, our members have historically faced outright and indirect discrimination in Regina which, unfortunately, continues to be a concern.”

Council decided not to include any additional exemptions in the smoking bylaw, but city administration will be conducting a review of how to keep the area safe.

“I think we came to probably an uneasy compromise by council’s perspective,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “I’m not sure the delegation is pleased with the result, but we will review the bylaw again. We’ll look at it again with respect to safety and we’ll also direct the administration to look at ways to make the property safer, more lighting, looking at the police service.”

The health of residents was still the primary issue. Fougere said, “Public safety, while it is a concern, is not a focus of the bylaw.”

Marwart said he still had a lot of unanswered questions.

“They’ve been left unanswered around the clarification of how our special facility falls within that bylaw. And questions were unanswered related to privacy of expression, but also related to how we’re going to ensure practical safety when the facility is backing an alley,” Markwart said.

Jennifer May, vice president of the Lung Association of Saskatchewan said she was happy the bylaw went through unchanged.

“We’ve been telling the City of Regina it’s been long overdue for years now,” she said.

“It’s what the public wanted. [The city] asked the public for their opinion and they listened.”

“This bylaw is about protecting public health, about protection from second-hand smoke. It is not meant to punish people who smoke, that is not the intent of these bylaws. It’s meant to support people to quit smoking and in fact, bylaws and legislation actually prove that it does help society do that.”

Smoking will still be allowed in traditional spiritual and cultural ceremonies. Vaping will still be allowed for testing and teaching purposes in vape stores.