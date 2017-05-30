Vancouverites thought it was a military escort. It was just an Air Canada commercial

Air Canada commercial
May 30, 2017 1:10 am

The filming of an Air Canada commercial in the skies over Vancouver had many wondering whether a plane was flying over the city with a military escort on Monday.

As part of the shoot, the airline’s new B787 was being filmed by a crew in a Learjet that was flying alongside the Air Canada aircraft.

Some on the ground took to social media to ask if the Learjet was a fighter plane and the B787 was in need of a military escort.

Vancouver International Airport tweeted just after 8:30 p.m. that “no flights have been escorted by military aircraft today.”

Aviation journalist Howard Slutsken shared this in-flight video on Twitter.

Air Canada also shared some video of the flight.

