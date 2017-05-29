Montreal school bus accident
May 29, 2017 3:52 pm

Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by school bus in Montreal’s east end

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Randall Paull/Global News
A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being hit by a school bus in Montreal’s east end.

The incident happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was crossing Pie-IX Boulevard when he was hit by the bus, turning left from Beaubien Street.

“The driver of the bus didn’t see the pedestrian,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

“We are waiting for the hospital to give us an update.”

The bus driver, a woman in her 40s, was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

The Montreal police collision squad is currently on the scene.

 

 

 

