Search underway for 70-year-old paraglider missing south of Chilliwack

A search is underway this morning for a 70-year-old paraglider missing in the mountains south of Chilliwack. Police say his backpack and paraglider have been found but he is still missing.

He has been in contact with his family via a cell phone but a search is still underway.

Agassiz RCMP say they received a report at approximately 5 a.m. Monday that the paraglider did not return home from an excursion Sunday.

RCMP, along with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, have initiated an extensive ground search in the region of Elk Mountain.

“We are in the early stages of the search and have reached out to the RCMP Air Services in Comox to assist us,” said Sgt. Darren Rennie of Agassiz RCMP in a release.

Police add they are still concerned for the man’s safety and well-being until he is found.

More to come.