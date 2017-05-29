Justin Trudeau expected to ask Pope for official apology for residential schools

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Pope Francis in private Monday afternoon at the Vatican.

It’s unclear what was said in the meeting, which lasted more than 30 minutes, but Trudeau was expected to discuss reconciliation with indigenous peoples, religious diversity and climate change.

At 1:04 p.m., a bell rang, signalling the end of the private audience, which began in the Pope’s private quarters at 12:28 p.m.

Trudeau then introduced his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, to the Pope along with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister gave the Pope a rare set of Jesuit Relations books, which have become an important source detailing the beginnings of Canada.

Trudeau also presented the Pope with a Montagnais-French dictionary written by a French Jesuit in the 17th century.

In return, the Pope gave the prime minister a gold medal marking the fourth year of his pontificate, an autographed copy of his message for World Peace Day and three papal letters about family, environment and evangelism.

Trudeau was expected to ask the pontiff to issue a formal apology in Canada for the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system.

His government has promised a call to action on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s demand for a papal apology to survivors, their families and communities related to the dark legacy of residential schools.