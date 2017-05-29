Dangerous offender hearing scheduled in London for Justin Primmer
A 32-year-old man, convicted in a string of violent crimes that span a decade, is expected to find out Monday if he’ll be declared a dangerous offender.
A court appearance is scheduled Monday morning for former mixed marital arts fighter Justin Primmer, who could be put behind bars indefinitely.
The Crown made the request for a dangerous offender hearing after Primmer was convicted in the summer of 2015 of violently assaulting a former girlfriend.
Primmer’s criminal history extends well beyond that. He was also convicted of manslaughter for fatally stabbing a Stratford man in 2004, convicted of assaulting an inmate in 2014, and for assaulting Desiree Gallagher, 23.
Primmer was given a six-month sentence after the Brantford woman fell from his seventh-floor balcony in London in May of 2013.
Gallagher suffered critical injuries that left her blind and wheelchair-bound. She died two years later.
The Crown has been working since last fall to have Primmer declared a dangerous offender, and must prove he is at a high risk to re-offend.
If they succeed, the court will impose a sentence that must ensure public safety, which can be among:
- An indeterminate sentence of imprisonment, with no chance of parole for seven years.
- A regular sentence of imprisonment, plus a long-term supervision order in the community of up to 10 years after the regular sentence has expired.
- A regular sentence of imprisonment for the offence.
The defense wants a sentence of six to eight years, arguing Primmer has been a model inmate.
All of the psychiatrists who assessed Primmer believe he is at a high risk to re-offend.
Monday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
