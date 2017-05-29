Dangerous offender hearing scheduled in London for Justin Primmer

A 32-year-old man, convicted in a string of violent crimes that span a decade, is expected to find out Monday if he’ll be declared a dangerous offender.

A court appearance is scheduled Monday morning for former mixed marital arts fighter Justin Primmer, who could be put behind bars indefinitely.

READ MORE: ‘It used to be for the worst of the worst’: dangerous offender designation

The Crown made the request for a dangerous offender hearing after Primmer was convicted in the summer of 2015 of violently assaulting a former girlfriend.

Primmer’s criminal history extends well beyond that. He was also convicted of manslaughter for fatally stabbing a Stratford man in 2004, convicted of assaulting an inmate in 2014, and for assaulting Desiree Gallagher, 23.

Primmer was given a six-month sentence after the Brantford woman fell from his seventh-floor balcony in London in May of 2013.

Gallagher suffered critical injuries that left her blind and wheelchair-bound. She died two years later.

The Crown has been working since last fall to have Primmer declared a dangerous offender, and must prove he is at a high risk to re-offend.

If they succeed, the court will impose a sentence that must ensure public safety, which can be among:

An indeterminate sentence of imprisonment, with no chance of parole for seven years.

A regular sentence of imprisonment, plus a long-term supervision order in the community of up to 10 years after the regular sentence has expired.

A regular sentence of imprisonment for the offence.

READ MORE: Why are high-risk offenders in Canada released from prison?

The defense wants a sentence of six to eight years, arguing Primmer has been a model inmate.

All of the psychiatrists who assessed Primmer believe he is at a high risk to re-offend.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.