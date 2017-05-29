Crime
May 29, 2017 7:43 am

Dangerous offender hearing scheduled in London for Justin Primmer

By Reporter  AM980 London

London courthouse

A A

A 32-year-old man, convicted in a string of violent crimes that span a decade, is expected to find out Monday if he’ll be declared a dangerous offender.

A court appearance is scheduled Monday morning for former mixed marital arts fighter Justin Primmer, who could be put behind bars indefinitely.

READ MORE: ‘It used to be for the worst of the worst’: dangerous offender designation


Story continues below

The Crown made the request for a dangerous offender hearing after Primmer was convicted in the summer of 2015 of violently assaulting a former girlfriend.

Primmer’s criminal history extends well beyond that. He was also convicted of manslaughter for fatally stabbing a Stratford man in 2004, convicted of assaulting an inmate in 2014, and for assaulting Desiree Gallagher, 23.

Primmer was given a six-month sentence after the Brantford woman fell from his seventh-floor balcony in London in May of 2013.

Gallagher suffered critical injuries that left her blind and wheelchair-bound. She died two years later.

The Crown has been working since last fall to have Primmer declared a dangerous offender, and must prove he is at a high risk to re-offend.

If they succeed, the court will impose a sentence that must ensure public safety, which can be among:

  • An indeterminate sentence of imprisonment, with no chance of parole for seven years.
  • A regular sentence of imprisonment, plus a long-term supervision order in the community of up to 10 years after the regular sentence has expired.
  • A regular sentence of imprisonment for the offence.

READ MORE: Why are high-risk offenders in Canada released from prison?

The defense wants a sentence of six to eight years, arguing Primmer has been a model inmate.

All of the psychiatrists who assessed Primmer believe he is at a high risk to re-offend.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Dangerous Offender
designation
Hearing
Justin Primmer
london courthouse
Manslaughter
mixed martial arts fighter
Prison
Sentence
Sentencing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News