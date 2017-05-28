Rafters rescued from Bow River after raft strikes Zoo Bridge

A group of rafters was rescued from the Bow River near the Harvie Passage Sunday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire water rescue team was called to the scene of a raft that struck one of the pillars of the Zoo Bridge at about 5 p.m.

The rescue crew worked to free the raft, which had gotten caught on the bridge.

There’s no word yet on how many people were in the raft at the time of the incident.

Several people could be seen on the river this weekend taking advantage of the warm weather.