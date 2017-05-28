Canada
May 28, 2017 3:37 pm

Montreal Comic Arts Festival takes place at Lafontaine Park

Felicia Parrillo. By Reporter  Global News

Comic books at the Montreal Comic Art Festival on May 28, 2017.

Felicia Parrillo/Global News
A A

The sixth annual Montreal Comic Arts Festival took over Lafontaine Park this weekend.

The free event attracted hundreds of visitors of all ages.

READ MORE: Did you know comic books depicting crime are illegal in Canada?

Story continues below

“Lots of people think that comic arts are cartoons or books for kids,” said General Director Joanne Desrochers.

“Of course you’ll find cartoons and books for kids. but, you’ll find all sorts of other books – on sciences, biographies and social aspects, like feminism.” she said.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau gets his own Marvel cover

More than 40 publishers got the chance to display their work and close to 130 authors from Quebec and around the world also drop by for signings.

READ MORE: Wonder Woman removed as UN ambassador after public outcry

Event organizers insist the festival proves that comic books are truly made for everyone.

“It’s like dancing or the cinema … [Comics] is an art and it has a wide range,” Desrochers said. “You can find anything you like.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Comic Book
Joanne Desrochers
Lafontaine Park
Montreal Comic Arts Festival

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News