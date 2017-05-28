Montreal Comic Arts Festival takes place at Lafontaine Park

The sixth annual Montreal Comic Arts Festival took over Lafontaine Park this weekend.

The free event attracted hundreds of visitors of all ages.

“Lots of people think that comic arts are cartoons or books for kids,” said General Director Joanne Desrochers.

“Of course you’ll find cartoons and books for kids. but, you’ll find all sorts of other books – on sciences, biographies and social aspects, like feminism.” she said.

More than 40 publishers got the chance to display their work and close to 130 authors from Quebec and around the world also drop by for signings.

Event organizers insist the festival proves that comic books are truly made for everyone.

“It’s like dancing or the cinema … [Comics] is an art and it has a wide range,” Desrochers said. “You can find anything you like.”