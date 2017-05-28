Investigators working to determine cause of massive Delta fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a massive blaze in Delta on Saturday night.

Smoke and flames could be seen from many parts of Metro Vancouver after a boat recycling facility caught fire around 7 p.m.

Combustible materials inside the facility made the fire more difficult to fight.

“We were forced to take a defensive tack with the amount of paint cans and propane tanks that were exploding,” Lt. Clayton Nickel of Delta Fire said.

“It was very hot. We were concerned… about the boats that were in behind the structure. Fortunately, the mill wasn’t involved at all.”

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is not considered to be suspicious.