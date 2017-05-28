Halton police officer arrested after opioid drug exhibits ‘tampered with’

A 16-year Halton Regional Police officer has been charged following a seven-month internal and external investigation.

Halton police said in a release that a drug exhibit anomaly was discovered by the Drug and Morality Unit in fall 2016. In response, an internal audit of all drug exhibits seized by police began, revealing around 30 had been tampered with involving prescription or illicit opioids such as OxyContin.

Chief of Police Stephen Tanner then contacted and requested the Toronto police to undertake an external investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Staff Sgt. Brad Murray Sunday.

The alleged criminal offences are said to have occurred while Murray was in charge of the Drug and Morality Unit from January 2013 to May 2016.

Tanner wrote in a statement on behalf of Halton police they are “committed to dealing with the issue transparently and thoroughly.”

“We will continue to co-operate fully with, and support the decisions of, the Toronto Police Service, Public Prosecution Services of Canada and the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Office,” said Tanner. “In light of the findings and going forward, the Drug and Morality Unit has implemented additional measures to preserve the integrity of all seized drug exhibits.

“I am confident in the security of our Service’s drug exhibits and that no other cases or types of drugs are in question.”

Murray has been charged with two counts of breach of trust, two counts of theft and obstruction of justice.

“Staff Sgt. Murray has been suspended from duty with pay, as per the Police Services Act of Ontario (PSA),” said Chief of Police Stephen Tanner. “As such, we will endeavour to conclude this matter at the earliest opportunity.”

He will face disciplinary procedures in accordance with the PSA.

Murray is scheduled to appear in court June 27 in Milton.

The release also stated the offences impact a number of drug-related trials that have been stayed by the prosecution.

“The full ramifications of this situation as it relates to court prosecutions and potential withdrawal of charges will not be known for some time,” said the release.