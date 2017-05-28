Teen in hospital after east-end brawl

An 18-year-old is recovering in hospital after a fight broke out early Sunday morning at the intersection of Notre-Dame Street and 6th Avenue in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Police received a 911 call reporting an armed assault at 2:30 a.m. in east-end Montreal.

Early reports indicate a fight broke out between several people, during which the 18-year-old was injured.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the teen suffered lower-body injuries.

The victim fled the scene and sought refuge in a nearby bar.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was first believed the victim had been shot, but police confirmed no shots had been fired and the injuries were likely caused by an edged weapon.

Notre-Dame Street was closed at 6th Avenue for several hours as investigators combed the area for clues.

Couture said officers are still trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the brawl.

“It is difficult to know the circumstances of this altercation mainly because the victim does not collaborate,” he said.