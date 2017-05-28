Conservative MPs say they’re now ‘well positioned to take on Prime Minister Trudeau’

Andrew Scheer represents the “next generation” of the Conservative Party of Canada, say two of the MPs who will now follow his lead in the House of Commons.

Quebec’s Gerard Deltell and Alberta’s Shannon Stubbs were on hand late Saturday night following Scheer’s surprise victory over Maxime Bernier after 12 rounds of ballot counting.

“We didn’t count our chickens before they hatched … but we’re so proud of Andrew Scheer and look forward to the party coming together,” said Stubbs, who supported Scheer from the outset of his campaign.

“I’ve gotten to know Andrew very well over the last year and a half … I think he represents the next generation of Conservative leaders.”

Both Stubbs and Deltell took pains to emphasize what they called “Conservative values” on Saturday night, saying those include things like sound fiscal management, “realistic” government and not downloading debt on to future generations.

As for Scheer’s more socially conservative positions on things like gay marriage and abortion (debates the new leader had pledged not to reopen), they avoided delving too far into those areas.

“We have proved without a shadow of a doubt in the last year and a half that we work as a team … even if we were not on the same ballot for the leadership race,” Deltell said, adding that he was impressed by Scheer’s presence in Quebec and effort to use French.

“This guy is a clear representation that we are a family party, with five children. Magnifique children, too … so I understand the opponents being afraid of Mr. Scheer.”

The Liberals and NDP have already begun painting the 38-year-old leader as too socially conservative to govern Canada effectively in 2019.

But Stubbs said she believes the party is now “well positioned to take on Prime Minister Trudeau, and we’ll continue to stand for those things that have made us a very effective opposition.”

